Nelly, Skai Jackson join other celebs for season 29 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” is waltzing its way back on to TV screens this September.

Season 29 of the popular celebrity dance competition will premiere Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, and the new all-star cast has been announced.

On Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, the all-star cast that will be taking over the ballroom this season was revealed on “Good Morning America.”

Rapper Nelly, teen actress Skai Jackson, “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai and Carole Baskin from the Netflix hit show “Tiger King” are some of the big names who will be battling it out for the Mirrorball trophy.

Nelly shared why he decided to join the cast in an Instagram video. “Tell ‘Dancing with the Stars’ I’m in,” he said.

Also joining the new season are actor Jesse Metcalfe; former NFL player Vernon Davis; AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys; “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe; “Cheer” star and coach Monica Aldama; actress Anne Heche; former NBA star Charles Oakley; Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir; actress Justina Machado; Nev Schulman, host of MTV’s “Catfish”; and reality star Chrishell Stauseare of “Selling Sunset.”

Each of the celebrities will be matched up with a professional dancer, and season 29 will also feature the first Black female professional dancer, Britt Stewart.

Supermodel Tyra Banks will be making her debut on the show as its new host.

Due to the pandemic, competitors will be dancing without a studio audience to cheer them on.