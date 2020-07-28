How celebrity barber Vic Blends went from cutting hair in his garage to styling the stars

Vic Blends is one of the most in-demand celebrity barbers in hip-hop and his appeal continues to grow daily. With a client list that includes some of hip-hop’s most popular artists, such as NLE Choppa, Polo G, Mozzy, 2kBaby and Nelly, as well as basketball stars like Cam Reddish of the Atlanta Hawks and D’Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Vic Blends has been able to realize many of the dreams he had as a teenager.

A Fayetteville, North Carolina, Blends — whose real name is Vic Fontanaz — says his first cut made him fall in love with the art of barbering. From Blends’ barber took him under his wing and nurtured his fascination with cutting hair along with his desire to be his own boss. It wasn’t long before Blends was cutting heads in his mother’s garage and making more money from his side hustle than his afterschool job.

Rolling out caught up with Blends to learn more about his goals and how he creates an experience for his celebrity clientele.

What is it about your technique that has made you such a hot ticket as a celebrity barber?

I can say this is all a blessing. It was manifestation that helped me get where I am today. I am not afraid to work hard, and I love what I’m doing. I think that’s a major part of success. If you’re not happy doing what you’re doing, regardless of how much you have, you aren’t successful. I am just being myself and doing good work, and God takes care of the rest. Sometimes I’m amazed myself. Just two years ago, I was in the garage cutting my friends’ hair, and now I’m traveling across the country doing what I love.

