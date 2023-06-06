Event planner Courtney Ajinca captivates with DINE

Courtney Ajinca, an internationally acclaimed event planner, interior designer, and entrepreneur, has made a name for herself as a creative mastermind in the luxury event planning industry. From her humble beginnings in North Carolina to now organizing some of the most extravagant weddings in the world, Courtney has turned her passion for event planning and interior design into a worldwide brand.

As a co-star of VH1’s “My Celebrity Dream Wedding,” Courtney has become a household name, showcasing her talents in front of millions of viewers. Her talent for event planning, interior design, entrepreneurship, and teaching others propelled her to success.

What inspired the concept behind this new dining experience?

The concept behind this new dining experience, DINE, was inspired by my extensive experience as a celebrity event planner, specializing in curating private luxury events and weddings for high-caliber clients. Throughout my eight years in the industry, I had the privilege of working with notable individuals such as Lebron James and Cynthia Bailey, among others.

Having orchestrated exclusive events for private clients, I realized the immense satisfaction that comes from creating memorable experiences. I wanted to channel my expertise and skill set into a venture allowing the public to indulge in a luxury event firsthand. This led me to conceptualize DINE, an immersive vibe dining experience that combines elements of elegance, innovation, and sensory delight. Drawing upon my years of designing and curating private events, I wanted to bring together exceptional culinary artistry, captivating ambiance, and impeccable service to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience accessible to all.

What sets this dining experience apart from traditional restaurant experiences?

What sets DINE apart from traditional restaurant experiences is our innovative approach that goes beyond simply serving delicious food. I am committed to bridging the gap between dining, entertainment, and interactive experiences, creating a truly immersive and memorable evening for our guests.

At the heart of this unique dining experience is projection mapping, a groundbreaking event technology that allows us to transform the environment and create a dynamic visual spectacle. Every detail is meticulously curated to enhance the sensory experience, from exquisite table settings to carefully selected lighting that sets the perfect mood.

We aim to create a feast for the eye and palate, ensuring that every aspect of the dining experience is a visual delight. I believe that dining should be an experience that excites and surprises, and our interactive elements add an extra layer of enjoyment to the culinary journey.

Can you describe the ambiance and atmosphere you aim to create?

The ambiance and atmosphere can be described as a fusion of fantasy, entertainment, and culinary excellence where guests are fully immersed in an out-of-this-world experience. At each turn, guests are surrounded by stunning installations, live entertainment, expertly curated meals, and custom cocktails. DINE is a captivating and unforgettable environment where guests can escape the ordinary and embrace a genuinely extraordinary sensory journey.

How do you curate the menu?

For our first experience in Atlanta, we partnered with celebrity Chef Camerron Dangerfield who helped curate the menu and course selection. My goal was to bridge the gap between modern luxury cuisines and comfort food while having each dish coincide with the event theme, Galactic Gardens.

DINES’ next stop?

I am excited to bring the DINE experience to the nation’s capital, Washington, DC the end of July! To find out more information and to register for DINE follow the link. I hope to see you in DC. https://www.dineimmersive.com/