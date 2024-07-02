A lot of psychology goes into banana pudding. Just ask Genesis Bencivenga Sr.

She went from Chicago’s LeClaire Courts neighborhood to Illinois College, down in Jacksonville, Ill., graduated in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. And then, in what amounted to a major career move, instead of treating people who might go bananas, she decided make sure they would — by coming home to help her father, Lorenzo, make money with banana pudding.

“You heard of banana pudding, but you have never had mine,” Lorenzo would say.

So, they began selling it on the Southside streets and the proof really was in the pudding — a booming business that would become Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding was born.

The business gradually added 12 more flavors and caught the eye of local retailer Pete’s Fresh Market and expanded into their retail outlets. Lorenzo and Genesis reduced the product line to the three top-selling SKUs: Real Banana, Schnooka’s Strawberry, and Hawaiian Pineapple to fulfill those outlets. What followed was a rapid 12-month growth period where demand exceeded supply. Genesis stepped in, assumed 100-percent control of the organization, and acquired retail distribution. Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding in 2024 is growing rapidly while selling its products in grocery stores like Jewel Osco and convenience stores like Walgreens.

You can expect to see them at the Essence Fest 2024 (July 4-8), the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee (July 25-28), Lollapalooza 2024 (Aug. 1-4) and FunkFest 2024 (Aug. 10-11).

It would probably be bananas not to investigate how this journey took place, so rolling out sat down with Genesis Bencivenga Sr. and got the inside information on her journey to success.

What was the creative vision for your business/brand?

The first vision of the brand was to create an income; once we went through the test and trial of a viable brand, we went into the phase of cultivating this product. The creative vision was to bring authentic banana pudding to the shelves of retail stores. We did that by innovating a new category that had never existed before. Thus, Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding was born!

How would you describe your brand?

Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding is a small business enterprise that makes the traditional gourmet American Banana Pudding Frozen. With over 13 years of proven reliability within the retail market, we have transformed our brand; we believe in the person while engaging all five senses.

We offer a broad spectrum of sizes and various flavors.

Our current four flavors within the growing market are Real Banana Southern-Style Frozen Pudding, Schnooka’s Strawberry Southern-Style Frozen Pudding, Hawaiian Pineapple Southern-Style Frozen Pudding, and Chocolate Mousse Southern-Style Frozen Pudding.

Was it a deliberate decision or a gradual and natural evolution to start a business?

The natural and intentional decision to start Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding was to bring in an income for the family. To create a legacy for Lorenzo’s children and grandchildren, to steer the course of life!

The things that make Bencivenga stand out

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American leader?

Every American whose ancestors were formerly enslaved on this continent is exceptional and unlikely. As for me, my parents divorced when I was 8. I assumed the responsibility of my two younger siblings, much like my company. As the eldest daughter and not yet in my teens, I walked my younger siblings from home to their classrooms, picked them up from school, helped with homework, prepared snacks, and anything else. I would be their “parent” until I went away to college as a first-generation graduate. I completed college and gained a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. From there, I came home to help my family by making banana pudding with my Dad to sell on the streets of Chicago. Fast-forward 13 years later, I have taken the company from selling on the streets of Chicago to over 255 stores across the Midwest.

What is your commitment to the community?

My commitment to my community is to educate, volunteer, uplift, and give our products away. My dream is to educate the next generation. Because I have firsthand experience in taking an idea to market, I want to show the way. Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding volunteers with various nonprofits in Chicago; we have given away our products and donated our funds to multiple causes. Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding believes in servicing others and being an example to anyone daring to succeed as an entrepreneur!

How do you utilize technology with your business?

Technology drives our day-to-day operations because we use it to look at our insights, talk to our customers, and build new relationships. We use technology to interface with our buyers and prospective buyers via video, email, or voice calls. We use technology to create new decks and put informational flyers about our company on our socials or website.

What’s next for the business/brand?

Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding went from being a Chicago-known brand to regionally [known], and our next endeavor is national and, after that, global! Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding wants to be a legacy brand, a lifelong brand globally admired and shared within cultures. Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding intends to be a household name and a commonly used frozen dessert inside everyone’s freezer!

What advice would you give to those wanting to start a business?

“Do it!” Be prepared to be uncomfortable, always! Be ready to endure the highs and many lows of being an entrepreneur. Be an avid learner and collaborator. Be ready to learn more about who you are, all while figuring out an ever-changing landscape. Be passionate about what you are doing, embrace the journey, and most of all, tell your story because no one is you, and being you is unique!