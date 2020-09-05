Tiffany Haddish reveals she contracted COVID-19 while shooting movie

Tiffany Haddish recently revealed that she contracted COVID-19. During an interview on her YouTube channel with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Haddish shared how she contracted the virus.

“I was working on a movie, and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus,” Haddish said. “I wasn’t in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home and stopped the movie. Then they suggested that I go get tested. I went and got tested, got the results two days later. They said I did not have the coronavirus. Then someone else I know who was around the week before, they contracted the coronavirus and so I went and got tested again. Anyway, I get the test, I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, it comes back two days later and they say I did have the virus.”

Haddish was able to recover and tested negative. She said that she has since been tested 12 times.

Fauci commended Haddish for practicing social distancing and doing what she can to help stop the spread.

“The most important thing is that you have the societal responsibility not to be propagating the outbreak,” Fauci said. “To be part of the solution, not the problem.”

He also spoke about the importance of listening to scientists and not getting caught up with political propaganda when it comes to COVID-19.

“The thing that we’re facing that is unfortunate is the divisiveness in our society is making it almost a political thing,” Fauci said. “Trying to do public health things is the enemy of opening the country. That’s nonsense. We should use public health measures as a vehicle and as a pathway to safely reopening the country.”