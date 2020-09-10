What to do when an ex moves on

What do you do when you see your ex with someone else? This was the love of your life. The thought of the relationship ending never entered your mind. Welp, now it’s front and center.

The realization that it’s over feels similar to a pimp slap. Your happily ever after has been replaced with bitterness, hatred and sadness. The ying to your yang relationship has turned hostile, and you can’t stand the ground they walk upon.

We can all agree that breakups hurt, whether mutual or not. This is the person you shared your most intimate moments with, and now they’re gone. It hurts, right? They say time heals all wounds, but the gaping hole of missing this person has yet to be filled.

You’ve gone on meaningless dates that left you even more lonely. For instance, you thought you were over the breakup until you saw your ex with someone new. It took every ounce of grace and self-respect not to approach them and act a fool. The realization that they’ve moved on triggers feelings of loss and disappointment.

So, when your worst fears become a reality and the pain makes you want to do a drive-by, please keep it classy. The worst thing you can do is to show emotion. As a result, you’re a hot mess.

Continue reading on page 2.