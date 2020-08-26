Future and Lori Harvey’s rumored breakup sparks social media blaze

Lori Harvey and Future’s rumored relationship termination has social media lit with speculation, innuendo and celebration.

According to several media outlets including The Blast, the rapper and his socialite girlfriend — who is also the stepdaughter of media mogul Steve Harvey — have broken up and stopped following each other on Instagram. The Blast also is reporting that intimate photos of the couple on Future’s IG platform have been deleted.

There had been whispers of a breakup for months, as Bossip points out, due to the conspicuous dearth of any recent photos of the couple together on their respective IG pages.

If the reports prove true, then the controversial pairing of Future and Harvey in the fall of 2019, which came weeks after Harvey had broken up with music mogul Diddy, has come to an unceremonious conclusion.

Members of Harvey’s female fandom, who were filled with angst that she’d become just another one of the many mothers to his children, exhaled with relief. As social media tries to determine what may have brought their romance to an end, the jokes and celebration have begun.

Whatever birth control #loriharvey is on, they need to put her in a commercial to sell their brand of birth control.

Because that is some strong stuff if she can be around #future that long and not get pregnant

Hell men need birth control around future, if around him too long pic.twitter.com/xJlqCowAS3 — Black&nuts (@Accordin2DsNuts) August 23, 2020

#Future and #LoriHarvey broke up and she didn't get pregnant. City Girls up 100 points. She's SMART !! pic.twitter.com/1HKWzIwiS1 — Sameer Bry (The Bull 🐃 )🇰🇪 (@Sameerbry) August 25, 2020

Lori Harvey left Future Hendrix and my week has been made. pic.twitter.com/lAjJ9Xxqge — Anna Mae. C. (@SuelleSSA) August 25, 2020

Lori Harvey escaping Fertile Future without getting knocked up. pic.twitter.com/bnA8Jc7JRD — eric ☥ (@thetrillgent) August 24, 2020