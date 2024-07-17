Jonathan Majors is going to propose to Meagan Good

Actor Jonathan Majors indicated that he and Meagan Good are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

The paparazzi tracked down the critically acclaimed Ant-Man star in West Hollywood, Calif., and queried Majors if he was prepared and willing to propose to his Think Like a Man queen.

“Of course! Of course!” the Creed III star told the TMZ reporter.

The reporter continued the inquiry, calling Majors and Good “a power couple” and asking if he “felt the support of their communities and families.”

“Yeah. Hell yeah,” he said.

The reporter also asked if their families supported their relationship and where it might go. Majors replied, “Yeah, for sure!”

Meagan Good indicated she is in love with Jonathan Majors

Meanwhile, Good said she was not dissuaded from dating Majors despite advice from many friends.

Good said on “Today With Hoda and Jena” that “every friend advised” against it but she had to go with her heart.

“At the end of the day, I’m the one that has to live my life,” she explained. “I want to be responsible for the choices that I make. And I also want to live the life that I want to live.”