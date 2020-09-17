Folks starting all-Black city in Georgia getting reality show (video)

The Black families who pooled their resources to buy up 95 acres in rural Georgia to start a new city are very close to getting their own reality show.

A herd of major production companies have reportedly stampeded down to this part of unincorporated Georgia to try to be the ones to air the creation of an all-Black controlled town they are now calling Freedom, Georgia.

These production companies have created compelling reality television shows on other subjects such as travel, families, real estate, swimming pools, home improvement and treehouses for the likes of A&E, Oxygen, Lifetime, HGTV and other big networks, TMZ reports.

The entertainment publication stated the 19 families that are working to found this new town have some deal-breaking requirements in order to be filmed by the lucky production company: 1) the townsfolks must own the content; 2) that they control how it’s aired, and 3) the group controls the editing process.

As has been reported ad nauseam, there have been a plethora of reality TV stars who argued with producers and/or quit a show due to how they are portrayed after the editing process.

TMZ said the founders of the Freedom Georgia Initiative believe it is paramount that the Black men and women of this prospective town are portrayed from an uplifting and positive perspective.

Check out a short clip of the area in Georgia that could soon become the city of Freedom.