Chantel Ross Francois stands as an esteemed International Travel and Tourism Sales Professional, having transitioned from a notable career with the Canadian Consulate in External Affairs to empower communities through tourism, travel, and destination branding.

With more than two decades of experience and a Georgia Certified Travel Counselor, Francois excels in orchestrating special events, implementing convention and visitors bureaus, and positioning destinations as premier meeting and conference hubs.

She currently serves as President of East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, steering daily operations and spearheading impactful tourism initiatives. A trailblazer in the industry, Francois has shaped the landscape of tourism, leading the development of three Convention & Visitors Bureaus and making indelible contributions to global tourism promotion and economic development.

She took time from her busy schedule to share a few words with the readers of rolling out.

What are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

I am the inaugural president tasked with the development and daily operations of the organization. Our mandate is to promote and market the City of East Point as a unique and premier destination for conventions, group, leisure, and business travel increasing overnight stay while positioning us as “Where the World Meets.”

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

As a Black woman, I consider my superpowers to be first faith and then discernment.

Share three career highlights.

I was recruited as inaugural CEO and head of the Trinidad and Tobago Convention and Visitors Bureau.

I hosted the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, his ambassador from Washington and a delegation of ministers from the island, after a personal request from the prime minister to head the marketing and promotions of the inaugural Delta Airlines nonstop service between Atlanta and Antigua.

I oversaw the successful establishment of the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

My greatest and proudest achievement was to become founder and president of the Metro Atlanta Caribbean Chamber of Commerce (MACCC) with founding partners Air Jamaica, MARTA and Sheraton Atlanta Hotel

Why is it important for women of color to be in leadership roles and decision-making capacity?

When women of color hold leadership positions, it provides representation and visibility for their communities. Seeing individuals who look like them in positions of power can inspire other women of color to pursue similar roles and challenge stereotypes about leadership. In essence, the presence of women of color in leadership roles and decision-making capacities is essential for fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion, harnessing the full range of talent and perspectives and for creating more just and representative societies.