Actress Ashleigh LaThrop combines sweetness and street smarts in the series “Utopia.” LaThrop stars as Becky, a young lady obsessed with the comic book “Utopia.” After connecting with fellow book lovers in an online community, they discover the stories — and dangers — are real. In an interview with rolling out, LaThrop discusses her character’s journey this season. “Utopia” premieres on Amazon Prime Sept. 25, 2020.

Ashleigh LaThrop combines sweetness and street smarts in web series ‘Utopia’

September 22, 2020

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.