Ashleigh LaThrop combines sweetness and street smarts in web series ‘Utopia’

Actress Ashleigh LaThrop combines sweetness and street smarts in the series “Utopia.” LaThrop stars as Becky, a young lady obsessed with the comic book “Utopia.” After connecting with fellow book lovers in an online community, they discover the stories — and dangers — are real. In an interview with rolling out, LaThrop discusses her character’s journey this season. “Utopia” premieres on Amazon Prime Sept. 25, 2020.