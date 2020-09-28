Black Lives Matter activist allegedly stole $200K in donations

A Black Lives Matter activist is facing criminal charges after allegedly using donations to the organization for his personal use.

Sir Maejor Page, who had been a vocal leader in the fight for social justice, is now facing federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud.

Page allegedly created the Black Lives Matter Greater Atlanta Facebook page and used the brand to solicit donations from a GoFundMe campaign, according to WSB-TV.

He is accused of using the money to buy a home, designer clothes, furniture and more.

The FBI reported that the donations increased after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May and as protests grew globally.

The FBI’s indictment states, “In June 2020, BLMGA social media page received approximately $36,493.80 in donations, in July 2020, it received approximately $370,933.69 in donations, and in August 2020, an additional $59,914.69 in donations. All of this money was transferred from the social media donations to the bank account titled and operated in the name of ‘Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.,’ owned and operated by Page.”

Authorities believe that Page has used more than $200,000 for his personal use. A breakdown of the money allegedly spent by Page includes a home in Toledo, Ohio, for $112,000; a security system for $1,310; tailored suits for $2,065; and furniture purchases totaling more than $12,000. Page also allegedly made Walmart purchases of over $4,000 and Home Depot charges of $2,125.67.

After the FBI indictment, GoFundMe announced that it will refund those who donated money to Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta Inc.