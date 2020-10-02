SZA unfollows Drake on Instagram after he claims they dated when she was 17

Drake created havoc on social media after claiming that he dated an R&B star. On Oct. 2, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’ released the new project, Savage Mode II.

The album, which features an amazing narration by actor Morgan Freeman, was trending on social media once it was released at midnight.

But the song that initiated the most responses on social media is the Drake-featured, “Mr. Right Now.” On the song, Drake shocked most of the nation by claiming that he dated TDE songstress, SZA.

Drake rapped, “Yeah, said she wanna f— to some SZA, wait/Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08/If you cool with it, baby, she can still play.”

Drake would have been 22 and SZA was 17 in 2008.

Following the release of the song, SZA unfollowed Drake on Instagram, according to Bossip.

SZA has yet to formally respond to the verse, but Twitter users continue to express themselves.

Drake really lied on that bar just for twitter to call him a pedophike because SZA was 17 in 2008 — azure (@hieirebirth) October 2, 2020

Drake and Sza were making songs about each other the whole time and we never knew — LXSTSXUL (@lxstsxul128) October 2, 2020

Drake just admitted to dating SZA when she was 17 LMFAOOOOOO — Juke (@lillostvdos) October 2, 2020