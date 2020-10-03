Kansas man indicted after threatening the life of Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been under the gun lately and as of Thursday, Oct. 1, his life was allegedly threatened by a total stranger. The culprit, Wesley Forrest Clay, 29, called a line dedicated to the case surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor and issued a harsh warning.

“You will die if you do not give Breonna Taylor justice. That is a threat. Try me,” according to the U.S attorney’s statement.

Clay has since been indicted and is now facing federal charges for the act. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 8 and is charged with “sending threatening communications in interstate commerce.” He faces five years in prison if convicted.

Cameron has garnered national attention for his role in the Taylor case since taking over as a special prosecutor this spring. The case he presented before a grand jury has been questioned and a judge subsequently ordered the release of the grand jury recordings on Friday, Oct. 2.

Conflicting reports of what happened that fatal night have emerged from the recordings, including testimony from officers which offers that they loudly announced themselves as police officers before barging into Taylor’s apartment with a battering ram, justified by a no-knock warrant.

The grand jury indicted one of the three officers involved for first-degree wanton endangerment, but nothing related to the murder of Taylor.