Master P gets into the breakfast business with Uncle P’s Hoody Hoos Cereal

Master P has always understood the power of supply and demand. During the 1990s, Master P packaged New Orleans-style bounce hip-hop and sold millions through his No Limit records label.

Along with music, Master P has also delved into the business of clothes, sneakers, and food.

On Oct. 2, the serial-entrepreneur revealed that he’s now in the business of cereal. Uncle P’s Hoody Hoos Cereal will be available in stores this fall. The cereal will come in flavors which include Honey Drip, Tropical Fruit & Marshmallow, and Cinnamon Apple.

In a statement to rolling out, Master P shared his thoughts on jumping into the cereal business. “You got milk, we’ve got cereal,” Master P said. “We’re changing the game. The more we make, the more we give.”

According to a report by reportlinker.com titled, “Global Breakfast Cereals Industry,” the breakfast cereal industry is expected to grow by $12.9 billion in 2020.

But along with creating a space for himself in the cereal industry, Master P seeks to use some of the profits to give back to the community.

“Hoody Hoos Cereal is not only a delicious breakfast or snack but is making a difference,” Master P said. “A percentage of every cereal box sold goes to providing inner-city kids in the community with education, resources, and activities to help build their future.”