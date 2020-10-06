Drake sends surprise birthday message to 14-year-old cancer patient

Drake has sent a surprise birthday message to a 14-year-old fan named Zelek Murray, who recently celebrated his birthday in a hospital where he is battling a rare form of brain cancer.

Drake said he heard about Zelek’s condition through poet and songwriter Mustafa the Poet, and told the teenager to “stay strong.”

In his message, he said: “Zelek, what’s up? My brother Mustafa hit me up the other day and informed me of the extremely tough situation that you’re fighting through, and we both thought it would be a great thing if I got to send you some love and some admiration and some respect.

“I can’t imagine how tough you have to be, and Mustafa let me know how you’re a fan of mine. Well, I’m a fan of you. I’m a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you.”

Zelek’s mother shared the video on Instagram, along with a video of the teenager watching the clip from his hospital bed.

And she captioned the clips: “THANK U @champagnepapi THANK YOU @mustafathepoet ….. You don’t even know how much this ment for US but most importantly ‘HIM.’ His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up.

“Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero and many others. Your strength is like no other thank you for always having a smile on your face and making all your nurse laugh even tho your the one in pain. (sic)”