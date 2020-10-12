Black man, 22, found hanging from tree in Orlando

Attorney Ben Crump is helping a family search for answers after a Black man was found hanging from a tree in Orlando, Florida.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, Crump called for an investigation into the death of Nevan Baker, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

On Oct. 5, Baker, 22, was found by officers hanging from a tree in Barker Park, near Camping World Stadium. When officers cut the rope from Baker’s neck, they were unable to find a pulse.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, the county medical examiner’s office ruled Baker’s death a suicide. The Orlando Police Department issued the following statement, “Officers have exhausted all leads and, at this time, there is no evidence of foul play or any kind of physical struggle.”

Baker’s mother, Sharhonda James, believes that foul play may have been involved, however, after noticing several bruises on his head and jaw when she saw him in the morgue.

“Baker’s hands were tied, teeth missing and face bruised,” Crump tweeted on Sunday. “We demand transparency and a comprehensive investigation so we know exactly what happened!”

He ended his post with #JusticeForNevan.