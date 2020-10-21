Ne-Yo’s wife snaps at critics of her giving him a birthday lap dance (videos)

Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith felt compelled to clamp down on the backlash she received after a titillating bikini-clad lap dance she performed for her husband’s birthday.

Ne-Yo, 41, whose given name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, was bringing in his born day on a yacht at an undisclosed vacation locale with members of his crew. As the top-shelf libations were consumed, things began to get a bit raunchy aboard the R&B crooner’s boat.

While Camp Lo’s “Luchini” song wafted up into the ocean air, Smith began mounting her husband suggestively in a tiny tangerine bikini.

Later, outfitted in a thong that amounted to little more than dental floss, the two got entangled in more lascivious activities. A number of observers were offended by their public display of affection and let them know it.

Smith took note of some of those comments about her and Ne-Yo’s yacht party and decided to address them head-on:

“You b—-es are weird and you dudes too! That’s my whole husband,” Smith wrote on her Instagram story, according to Bossip. “And if I wanna dance on him and he post it so TF what WE ARE MARRIED! In the eyes of God I shoulda did MORE. FOH with tha judgements you wish it was you b—-.”

Ne-Yo and his wife, who were separated for several months before getting back together during the nation’s shutdown, said the global health crisis and subsequent sequestration actually was a hidden blessing.

“The whole quarantine thing was kind of a blessing. Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce,” he said, according to Bossip, “and the quarantine forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world — you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world’s opinion mean more in certain situations than it should.”

