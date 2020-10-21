Odell Beckham Jr. banned from LSU for handing players cash after championship

Odell Beckham Jr. has been banned from his alma mater, Lousiana State University. On Oct. 21, the university revealed that Cleveland Browns star will not be allowed on campus due to his choice to be charitable to football players, according to Sports Illustrated.

The self-imposed sanction is a result of what occurred win LSU won the NCAA National Championship on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

After the game, the NFL star was photographed handing cash to several football players. In all, Beckham handed out $2,000 in cash to several players as a gift for bringing home the trophy.

But while the players, who toiled on the field all season and in the big game were not allowed to receive a dime, LSU’s coach Ed Orgeron brings home an annual salary of $4 million per year.

Moreover, the LSU football team brought in $6 million for participating in the game.

In a statement, LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson said, “LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program. We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.”