Gucci Mane and New 1017 headlines Parking Lot Concert series in Atlanta

Gucci Mane introduced his new crew during Woptoberfest held at the Parking Lot Concert series in Atlanta. The event featured an indie-stage for new artists, a large blow-up figure of Gucci Mane, and food trucks that offered soul food, burgers, and smoothies.

The East Atlanta native served as the headlining act for the Parking Lot Concert series, where he performed hit songs such as “Wake Up in the Sky,” “Lemonade,” “Freaky Gurl,” and “Wasted.”

But Gucci was also present to introduce the new artists on his 1017 label, which recently released the new album, So Icy Gang Vol. 1. The project features appearances by Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Tay Keith, Mulatto, K Shiday, Enchanting, Big30, Roboy, Big Scarr, Quentin Miller, Veeze and Key Glock.

In a move to rejuvenate the industry, Street Execs, a management and marketing firm based in Atlanta, created the Parking Lot Concert series where artists can perform outside in front of attendees who watch the show from their cars.

Thus far, Rick Ross, Plies, Moneybagg Yo, Skooly, and Lil Boosie have performed at the Parking Lot Concert series in Atlanta.

“The idea for The Parking Lot Concert originally arose when we were looking for a way to promote our artists during this pandemic,” Allen Parks told rolling out. “We created an album listening party for Skooly at the drive-in theater and that garnered rave reviews from the public, bigger than we imagined. From there, the Parking Lot Concert was conceptualized. Then we started rolling out with other artists.”