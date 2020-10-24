Diddy wants to find a challenger for Verzuz battle

Diddy is ready to do a Verzuz battle. On Oct. 23, the hip-hop mogul asked his followers on social media to help him find a challenger.

“Who should I do a Verzuz battle with,” Diddy tweeted.

During his prime years in the 1990s and early 2000s, Diddy served as a producer/rapper as the head of Bad Boy records. Although he often used ghostwriters, Diddy sold millions as a solo artist with his debut, No Way Out, selling over seven million albums.

The obvious choices for Diddy would be Dr. Dre, Jermaine Dupri, Master P, or Birdman, all of whom are music executives who also performed as artists.

A Verzuz with Diddy and Dr. Dre would likely garner the most attention due to the past beef between Death Row Records and Bad Boy during the 1990s. Following the tragic passings of 2Pac and Biggie, Diddy and Dr. Dre would move beyond the beef by focusing on more positive ventures.

Verzuz, Swizz Beatz, and Timbaland’s creation began in March 2020 to serve as a divergent from the pandemic.

Top Verzuz battles included Patti LaBelle vs. Gladys Knight; Monica vs. Brandy; Teddy Riley vs. Babyface; Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott and Snoop Dogg vs. DMX, to name a few.