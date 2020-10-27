 Skip to content

Riots ensue after mentally ill man is killed in front of his mother by police

By N. Ali Early | October 27, 2020 |

Walter Wallace Jr. (Image source: Twitter – @DrRJKavanagh)

A Black man who has been described as “mentally ill” by his loved ones, was shot fatally by Philadelphia police on the afternoon of Oct. 26, according to multiple sources.

The victim, Walter Wallace, looked to be in a heated argument with police when the incident turned fatal. Flanked by his mother, who attempted with all her might to stop him, Wallace walked around a succession of cars before wielding a knife in his hand.

That’s when two officers unloaded the 10 shots that took his life.

“Why didn’t they use a Taser?” asked Walter Wallace Sr., when interviewed by the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He has mental issues. Why you have to gun him down?”

According to his father, Wallace Jr. was on medication for the mental health crisis he was experiencing. A father of three, son and friend to a legion of people, his death ultimately sparked riots overnight that left 12 officers injured, including one who was hospitalized with a broken leg. Upwards of 300 people filled the streets of West Philly, many of whom were struck with batons and pushed back with shields during a highly intense altercation.

In an official statement, Mayor Jim Kenney expressed empathy for the grieving family.

“My prayers are with the family and friends of Walter Wallace. I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered.”

View footage of the protest below.



