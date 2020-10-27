Riots ensue after mentally ill man is killed in front of his mother by police

A Black man who has been described as “mentally ill” by his loved ones, was shot fatally by Philadelphia police on the afternoon of Oct. 26, according to multiple sources.

The victim, Walter Wallace, looked to be in a heated argument with police when the incident turned fatal. Flanked by his mother, who attempted with all her might to stop him, Wallace walked around a succession of cars before wielding a knife in his hand.

That’s when two officers unloaded the 10 shots that took his life.

“Why didn’t they use a Taser?” asked Walter Wallace Sr., when interviewed by the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He has mental issues. Why you have to gun him down?”

BREAKING: @PPDEricGripp reports at least 12 @PhillyPolice officers hospitalized at this hour with various injuries. One of them—a 56 year old female sergeant hit by a black pickup truck near 52nd and Walnut. She is in stable condition with a broken leg. #WestPhilly — Lauren Dawn Johnson (@LaurenDawnFox29) October 27, 2020

According to his father, Wallace Jr. was on medication for the mental health crisis he was experiencing. A father of three, son and friend to a legion of people, his death ultimately sparked riots overnight that left 12 officers injured, including one who was hospitalized with a broken leg. Upwards of 300 people filled the streets of West Philly, many of whom were struck with batons and pushed back with shields during a highly intense altercation.

In an official statement, Mayor Jim Kenney expressed empathy for the grieving family.

“My prayers are with the family and friends of Walter Wallace. I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered.”

#BlackLivesMatter: Walter Wallace Jr., 27, a twin, father, and son, was shot 10 times by police in front of his mom who was trying to deescalate the situation in Philly. These officers must be held accountable and this unjust system must be radically transformed. pic.twitter.com/o6zS0RZVRt — COMMON (@common) October 27, 2020

View footage of the protest below.

#US: Police in Philadelphia have escalated the protests decrying the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr shot 10+ times. In this scene, you can see police beating unarmed protestors with batons. #BlackLivesMatter #EndImpunity (📹@xxxtarynxx) pic.twitter.com/ytsDRg7Sqj — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 27, 2020