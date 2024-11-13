Law enforcement launched a manhunt for the men who shot Food Network celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon and a female companion during a robbery attempt in Hyattsville, Maryland.

The violent incident took place about 10 miles northeast of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, though the episode is just now being reported by People magazine and other outlets. People stated that both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are receiving treatment at the hospital. A local official confirmed that Dorzon was one of the victims.

Law enforcement launched a manhunt for the men who shot Food Network celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon and a female companion during a robbery attempt in Hyattsville, Md.

The violent incident took place about 10 miles northeast of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, though the episode is just now being reported by People and other outlets. People stated that both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are receiving treatment at the hospital. A local official confirmed that Dorzon was one of the victims.

Hyattsville authorities stated on their Facebook page they have ascertained the identities of four out of the five suspects.

WBAL-TV released surveillance footage showing a person hiding behind a car as a gunman approached another person on the ground. Gunfire rang out immediately, followed by a woman screaming.

Prince George’s County Council member Wanika Fisher denounced the shooting in a statement where she described Dorzon, who is also a restaurateur and former NFL player, as a confidante and upstanding community contributor.

“Chef Dorzon owns two amazing restaurants in Hyattsville, is a valued member of the District 2 community, and my dear friend. Such a horrible act couldn’t have happened to a better person,” she wrote.

Dorzon has attained national renown after appearing on several Food Network shows, including “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Tournament of Champions.” He also has a TV show, “Timeout With Tobias,” on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Despite recuperating from the gunshot wound, Dorzon profusely thanked his supporters for their prayers and well wishes in an Instagram post. He also posted a biblical message for his fans and followers: “My God is the greatest & if you know me you know my favorite saying. I’m God’s favorite child 1 of 1.”