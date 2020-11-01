Best celebrity costumes of Halloween 2020 (photos)

Celebrities went all out dressing up like other pop culture icons on Halloween.

Ciara has been crowned the unofficial queen of Halloween 2020 after the “Level Up” singer did just that by impersonating the three biggest female names in hip-hop today: Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Remarkably, Ciara had enough motivation to even dress up with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

But she was hardly alone as the likes of Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant, Tina Lawson, and many others got into some spectacular outfits for the holiday.

Check out some of the best celebrity costumes of Halloween 2020.