Best celebrity costumes of Halloween 2020 (photos)

By Terry Shropshire | November 1, 2020 |

Ciara and Russell Wilson (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Celebrities went all out dressing up like other pop culture icons on Halloween.

Ciara has been crowned the unofficial queen of Halloween 2020 after the “Level Up” singer did just that by impersonating the three biggest female names in hip-hop today: Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Ciara as Cardi B. (Image source: Instagram – @ciara)

 

Ciara as Megan Thee Stallion. (Image source: Instagram – @ciara)

 

Ciara as Nicki Minaj. (Image source: Instagram – @ciara)

Remarkably, Ciara had enough motivation to even dress up with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson and Ciara as Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson (Image source: Instagram – @ciara)

But she was hardly alone as the likes of Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant, Tina Lawson, and many others got into some spectacular outfits for the holiday.

Check out some of the best celebrity costumes of Halloween 2020.

Vanessa Bryant and her children as Madeline book characters. (Image source: Instagram – @vanessabryant)

Remy Ma and husband Papoose and daughter dressed as zombies (Image source: Instagram – @remyma)

Tina Lawson as Morticia (Image source: Instagram – @mstinalawson)

Marsai Martin as Rihanna’s Vogue mag cover look (Image source: Instagram – @marsaimartin)



