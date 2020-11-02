Jason Derulo offers advice to aspiring musicians

Jason Derulo says being a musician requires “heart and soul.”

The 31-year-old singer has offered his advice to anyone looking to pursue their own career in music, as he said the craft requires dedication that will be worth it in the end.

When asked for his advice, he initially joked: “Don’t do it!”

But then added: “Nah, you’ve got to put your heart and soul into it. You have to live, eat, breathe and sleep your craft and, hopefully, if you choose something you love, it’s not hard to do.”

When the “Savage Love” hitmaker isn’t hard at work, he loves sitting down to watch TV, especially when he can have a nice meal at the same time.

He said: “I love watching movies or television shows and eating at the same time. A good meal and a good show is when I’m at my happiest. I also love playing basketball.”

Derulo also spends much of his free time working out and shared his usual exercise routine.

He revealed: “I try to switch it up. I’ll do a whole week of one thing, and the next week it’ll be straight weights. Sometimes I’ll add a 30-minute cardio, then I’ll do the weights on the same day. Those are when I get the best results, when I’m doing both weights and cardio on the same day.”

And when asked for tips on staying healthy, Derulo said the most important thing is remaining “consistent.”

He told The Daily Star Sunday’s TVLife magazine: “Consistency. Even if you can only go to the gym for 30 minutes, I’d say just go. Try to make it to the gym every day and let the days off happen on their own. For food, don’t do those super-strict diets. You can lead a sustainable lifestyle by being healthy, but you need to set realistic goals.”