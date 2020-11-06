Rapper King Von shot dead at 26, police deny any involvement (video)

Atlanta police are denying any involvement in the death of up and coming rapper King Von, 26, who was shot fatally Friday morning, Nov. 6, according to TMZ.

Von was reportedly involved in an altercation that led to open gunfire between two groups. Off duty, plainclothed cops were there working in a security capacity, while another on-duty officer was on patrol.

The shootout occurred outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta and Von, according to police, fled the scene before being dropped off at a nearby hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police insist they had nothing to do with shooting the rapper, but admit to opening fire as they attempted to diffuse the situation.

A total of six people were shot, three of which remained on the scene and were later transported to the hospital by EMS. Three others, among which King Von is said to have been grouped with, fled. Three of the six people involved, King Von included, died of their wounds.

None of the officers on the scene were injured during the shooting.

The incident is now being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Homicide.

King Von was originally from Chicago and had begun to make a name for himself since relocating to Atlanta, mainly due to his breakout single, “Crazy Story,” which dropped in 2018.

The rapper King Von, an incisive storyteller whose songs often paid tribute to his hometown of Chicago, was shot and killed in Atlanta on Friday morning. He was 26.https://t.co/BRngek7SKN — NPR (@NPR) November 6, 2020

View footage of the shooting after the jump.