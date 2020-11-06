Woman shoots man during heated argument over tree debris in her driveway

Police in Mobile, Ala., have arrested a woman after she shot a man following a heated argument about debris in her driveway, according to News 5 WKRG.

Local officials have reported that officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to a call about a man being shot near the 1000 block of Elmira Street, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Map. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound after being shot by the woman, identified as 42-year-old Pamela Fair.

The man, whose name has not been released, shared details about the series of events that led up to the shooting. While they were engaged in a heated verbal altercation about the tree debris in her driveway, she pulled a handgun and fired at him. However, no further context of the argument has been explained. Although the man was injured, police officers noted that he refused medical treatment for the gunshot wound.

See the news clip about the shooting below:

Fair was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree assault for the shooting. However, it is still unclear whether or not she has been released from jail.

No further information about the shooting has been reported.