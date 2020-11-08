Dave Chappelle delivers brutal monologue about president on ‘SNL’

Not long after President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris delivered their historic victory speeches on Saturday night, Nov. 7, 2020, comedic superstar Dave Chappelle unfurled a brutal but funny monologue about the presidential election on “Saturday Night Live.”

“I would implore everybody who’s celebrating today to remember, it’s good to be a humble winner,” Chappelle admonished the TV and in-house audience.

“Remember when I was here four years ago, remember how bad that felt? Remember that half the country right now still feels that way,” Chappelle said, referring to his first hosting gig on “SNL” in 2016.

Chappelle mocked the president for contracting the coronavirus and then being able to fly to the elite Walter Reed hospital for top-notch treatment from the best doctors and nurses.

The 47-year-old star of Half Baked and Blue Streak said the president’s treatment was like Chappelle taking burgers to a homeless shelter, eating them in front of the homeless, and then saying, “don’t let hunger dictate your life.” This was to mimic the president’s infamous tweet when he told the country not to fear COVId-19 or let it dominate their lives.

Chappelle also took it there when he mentioned that Herman Cain died of coronavirus and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a member of POTUS’ inner circle, landed in intensive care because of the virus.

“Where was his secret serum?” he asked of Cain’s treatment.

“That’s your leader. Think about that, for four years, that’s your leader. What kind of man does that? What kind of man makes sure he’s OK, while his friends are fighting for their lives and die?

Check out Chappelle’s scorching, albeit funny, monologue below: