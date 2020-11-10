Kerry Washington defends Eva Longoria over claims she dismissed Black women

Kerry Washington has defended Eva Longoria after claims she had been dismissive toward Black women.

The 43-year-old actress has backed her friend after the backlash, which came in response to comments she made on MSNBC over the weekend discussing the impact of Latinas on the 2020 presidential election.

Longoria said at the time: “The women of color showed up in big ways… You saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting Biden-Harris at an average rate of close to 3 to 1.”

The former “Desperate Housewives” star has since clarified her remarks with an online statement, which Washington shared with a message of support.

She wrote: “I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women.

“Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels.”

In Longoria’s statement, she said she “deeply” regretted not making herself clear on air, and she was saddened by the way her comments were perceived.

She said: “I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women.

“When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN.

“My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that, There is such a history in our community and I would never want to contribute to that (sic)”.

She added that Black women have “long been the backbone of the Democratic Party” in the US, and insisted they no longer “have to do it alone”.

She continued “Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power.

“Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!! “