Kerry Washington struggling with ‘a lot of anxiety and stress’

Kerry Washington is suffering from “a lot of anxiety and stress.”

The “Scandal” alum opened up on her current mental health status on Twitter, where she responded to a fan who questioned why she always seems to tweet in the early hours of the morning.

She wrote: “I’m having a hard time sleeping. Lot of anxiety and stress. Thanks for asking.”

Washington — who has daughter Isabelle, 6, and 3-year-old Caleb with husband Nnamdi Asomugha — didn’t explain what has been causing her to feel anxious.

The 43-year-old actress has been open about her mental health in the past, as in 2015 she said she prioritizes her mental health as much as her physical health.

She said at the time: “I say that publicly because I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health … My brain and my heart are really important to me. I don’t know why I wouldn’t seek help to have those things be as healthy as my teeth. I go to the dentist. So why wouldn’t I go to a shrink?”

And in another interview, Washington admitted she regularly attends therapy and said speaking to a professional has helped her learn to be more open with her feelings.

She explained: “Learning how to love myself and my body is a lifelong process. But I definitely don’t struggle the way I used to. Therapy helped me realize that maybe it’s OK for me to communicate my feelings. Instead of literally stuffing them down with food, maybe it’s OK for me to express myself.”

Meanwhile, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star previously revealed she is eager to help amplify “marginalized” voices.

She explained: “I think we are having a lot of cultural changes. For me, it’s really exciting to be telling stories, championing narratives that allow marginalized people to be at the center of stories … Whether that’s black folks, women, members of the LGBTQ community, immigrants, people of color, I do think it’s an exciting time because we have a lot of work to do. But there’s a lot of movement around getting that work done and I think people are, for the first time in my lifetime, really understanding that nobody is free until we are all free.”