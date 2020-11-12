Usher shares photo of his baby girl and details about her early arrival (video)

Usher‘s daughter was born a few weeks early.

The “DJ Got Us Falling In Love” hitmaker and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea became parents to baby Sovereign Bo in September and he joked she couldn’t wait to make her entrance into the world.

Showing off a photo of his daughter on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” he said: “She came out early. She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do.

“It’s funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists.

“So she’s pulling the thing, like, ‘Pull me outta here, it’s time to go!'”

The 42-year-old star is delighted to have a new opportunity to be a “cool” dad because his sons Usher Jr., 12, and 11-year-old Naviyd — who he has with ex-wife Tameka Foster — are no longer easily impressed by him.

He said: “As they get older, I’m less cool of a dad. So now I’m starting this whole cycle over again and I’m kind of the apple of her eye right now.”

And Usher‘s mom is also smitten with the new addition to the family — so much so that he’s being “kicked out” of the room he stays in when he goes there.

He said: “My mom, with all of the kids, she gives them their own room.

“I’m like, ‘Mom, you’re kind of out of space, what are you gonna do?’ She’s like, ‘Oh no no no no, she’s gonna have her room. She’s just gonna take your room.’

“She’s kicking me out. I’m sleeping on the couch and Sovereign, she now has my old bedroom. But it’s cool.”