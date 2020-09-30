Usher welcomes a baby girl with Jenn Goicoechea (photo)

Congrats are in order for Usher.

The “Peace Sign” singer is officially a #girldad. The 41-year-old singer and longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea have welcomed their first child together.

Usher confirmed the news on Instagram and revealed his daughter’s name with an adorable picture of the newborn’s tiny hand resting on his finger.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” he shared.

Sovereign Bo Raymond is Usher’s third child. He also has two older sons, Naviyd Ely and Usher V, from a previous marriage.

Usher confirmed the pregnancy earlier this month during an appearance on “Good Morning America” where he also announced his upcoming 2021 Las Vegas residency.