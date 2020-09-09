Quavo, Usher and other celebrities join ‘Just Vote’ campaign

With the November election quickly approaching, a number of celebrities are using their platforms to encourage people to get out and vote.

The latest stars to step up and speak out have included Usher, Quavo and DJ Khaled.

Knowing that voting is the key to making your voice heard and affecting real change, the three artists have joined the voter registration campaign, Just Vote.

Organized by Global Citizen and HeadCount, Just Vote aims to engage young people by registering them to vote and making them aware of their voter registration status.

In addition to Quavo, DJ Khaled and Usher, the Just Vote campaign has tapped Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, reggaeton singer Nicky Jam, dancer Julianne Hough, songwriter Finneas O’Connell, and TikTok sensation Loren Gray.

To incentivize more young people to register to vote, the artists are offering them opportunities to win once-in-a-lifetime exclusive experiences and rewards. They include a chance to take a dance lesson from Usher’s choreographer, join Migos rapper Quavo for happy hour or do a meet-and-greet with DJ Khaled.

To be eligible to win, go to www.globalcitizen.org to check your voter registration status and complete the required form.

Winners will be announced Oct. 7.