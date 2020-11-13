Register now for free virtual health fair hosted by 100 Black Men of America

This Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, 100 Black Men of Chicago Inc. and 100 Black Men of America Inc. will be hosting a virtual health and wellness expo. The free event is open to all and will feature updates on COVID-19, fitness and cooking demonstrations, youth violence prevention forums, vendor booths, networking opportunities and much more.

The daylong expo has a youth track and an adult track, so there’s something for everyone. Special guests include the Rev. Al Sharpton, former NFL star Walton Mendenhall, and actors Shamon “Papa” Brown and Michael “Jake” Epps from the Showtime series “The Chi.”

Click on your phone, tablet or desktop to start your day by joining a “Mindfulness & Yoga” session, then watch the opening session with 100 Black Men of Chicago Chairman Carl Tutt, 100 Black Men of America Chairman Thomas Dortch, and Reverend Sharpton. The Expo Hall will feature vendor booths, and attendees will have lots of sessions to choose from simultaneously including the following:

Integrative Medicine: Where the Best of the East Meets the Best of the West

COVID-19 Complications & Prevention: Healthcare 2.0

Using Hip-Hop to Address Mental Health

Colorectal Cancer Screening — Honoring The Legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Healthy Eating and Active Living Youth Track

Healthy Cooking

Mental Health Men’s Circle

Preventive Men’s Health Panel Discussion: High Blood Pressure, Kidney Disease, Diabetes

The 100 Black Men’s health and wellness expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST / 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST. Register and check out a full schedule of events now at 100bmc.org.