Comedian Sinbad recovering from stroke, according to family

Comedian and actor Sinbad, born David Adkins, is currently recovering from a stroke, per a recent report from his family provided to the Associated Press.

A portion of the statement read, “it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke. Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”

At 64 years young, Sinbad is a revered comedian who appeared as a regular on “A Different World,” the “Sinbad Show” and various movies. Known for his ability and willingness to perform as a “clean” comedian, Sinbad is and always has been a prototype for family fun and entertainment.

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing,” the statement continued. “We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke, family says Read more: https://t.co/SqCrobJQbL pic.twitter.com/yFPm7lmBdg — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 16, 2020

To a speedy recovery good sir.