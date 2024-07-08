This is what makes Mandal 1 of the hottest comedians in Atlanta

Mandal is a true comedian because even a regular conversation turns into three minutes of jokes and laughter. The Atlanta comedian can be seen on “Adult Swim” and “Netflix Is A Joke Fest,” where he’s doing what he does best.

Mandal spoke with rolling out and had plenty of jokes, while also sharing what it takes to be a comedian in Atlanta and what led him to become a comedian.

How does it feel to be a comedian in Atlanta?

It’s great; it’s awesome. Atlanta is the best city in the world.

What do you think makes a good comedian?

I think dedication to the craft and a lot of followers. I don’t have a lot of followers, but the people who do make a lot of money — I think that’s important now, too.

What led you to comedy?

I don’t have any other jobs, so I just do this. Actually, I’m not in comedy; I work in the kitchen. I make the pizzas in there; I’m the pizza dude. So, if y’all come down to Kat’s Cafe, hit me up, and I’ll make a personal pan and send it to you on Amazon.

What advice do you have for aspiring comedians?

Just do it. People try to prepare so hard to circumvent bombing or whatever. Just jump in and see what happens.

Why is Atlanta the place to do it?

It just is. We have diverse rooms. We’ve got all types of people. We have a lot of greats. The audiences are not easy.

Where can people find you?

Don’t find me — find your Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. [Open] that book … and review it.

I’m so happy to be on rolling out’s platform. They had emailed me about this interview earlier, and they were, like. “What’s your name?”