Morehouse professor Mikki K. Harris says limiting screen time reduces stress

Mikki K. Harris is a multimedia journalist whose images have been featured in USA Today, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Newsday, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Sports Illustrated and New York Daily News, among other media outlets, and exhibited at The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York.

With a bachelor’s degree in economics from Spelman College and a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, her time as a visual journalism fellow at the Poynter Institute for Media Studies and a technology consultant for Accenture have afforded her a valuable skill set that contributes to her innovative work in documentary storytelling.

In 2019, she co-founded the Atlanta Drone Lab to tell community-focused stories using aerial technology, and she currently is a senior assistant professor in the Journalism & Sports Program at Morehouse College.

Describe your specialty.

I am a multimedia journalist and professor, so my work is interdisciplinary. The stories that I produce focus on showing stories of who people are at [their] core, to show the human condition from diverse perspectives, and to protect and preserve communities that are too often marginalized or displaced.

What are three things people should give up in order to live a healthier life?

Learn about the foods that cause inflammation in your body, and limit the intake of those foods.

Give up rewarding yourself with harmful treats.

Stop negative talk, negative thinking. Be positive and kind to yourself and others.

What effect does stress have on your health? What are three ways to reduce stress?

Stress plays a major role on my health, as I can feel some of the negative effects, despite it being a silent health danger. I could list many ways to reduce stress, but the challenge is how to implement those changes. Some ways that have been implemented during this time of COVID:

Establish boundaries at home, work and even with myself.

Limit screen time.

Take work email off mobile devices.

Carve out meditation and prayer time that allow no disruptions.

Continued on the next page.