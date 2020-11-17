Lizzo shares emotional post explaining why money does not buy happiness (video)

Lizzo is typically known for her unapologetic confidence that she proudly flaunts on social media. The “Truth Hurts” singer often shares the type of posts that turn heads and leave fans amazed. However, her latest post has gone viral for a different reason.

The singer took to TikTok with a more personal post where she offered fans a different perspective of life in the spotlight. She admitted that it was “just not a good day” for her as she revealed money and fame do not contribute to her happiness.

“Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the s— you already have, and if that s— is f—ed up, you’re just going to have more magnified f*—ed up s— and situations where it doesn’t even seem valid,” she said in the TikTok video.

She also urged those who have personal problems to face those issues head-on. While many people believe money and fame can fix problems, Lizzo has confirmed it does not.

“Anyone that has internal issues or have any type of self problems that they need to work out, work [it] out now because money, fame or success or even getting older doesn’t really fix that s—,” she said. “You need to just like do it. Do the inner work because, no matter where you are, it’s going to haunt you like a f—ing ghost. And I’m working on it, too, but today is just not a good day. I just want everybody to know that it’s OK to not have a good day even when it seems like you should.”