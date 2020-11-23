Al Roker to return to ‘Today’ show after cancer surgery: ‘Things look good’

Television host Al Roker is almost ready to return to work only two weeks after surgery to remove cancer cells. According to the charismatic weatherman and his able medical team, his prognosis is clear as day.

“I’m very fortunate,” said Roker, 66, according to USA Today. “I just went to the doctor yesterday, and they checked everything and everything is fine. … Right now, there is no cancer evident, but I’m going to have to get tested [every] six months for the next five years.”

As previously reported by rolling out, Roker announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in early November. Due to early detection, doctors were able to remove lymph nodes surrounding his prostate and, other than some swelling, he says he is not sore.

“The good news is that right now, things look good,” he said. “If you detect it early, this is a really treatable disease. And it’s why I wanted to take you along my journey, so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives,” he said. “I don’t want people thinking, ‘Oh, poor Al,’ you know, because I’m gonna be OK.”

If all goes as planned, Roker will return to the studio on Monday, Nov. 30.