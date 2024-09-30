Al Roker praises Hoda Kotb for giving up ‘Today’ for family

“Today”‘s Al Roker expressed the feeling so many fans of Hoda Kotb feel about her and her leaving the show. In a stunning development that has shaken the world of morning television, Hoda Kotb announced her departure from NBC’s “ Today ” show after 17 years. The unexpected news, which surfaced earlier this week, has left fans and colleagues in disbelief, raising questions about the future of the long-running, beloved morning program.

Kotb has been a fixture on “Today” since 2007, quickly becoming a fan favorite with her infectious laugh and genuine warmth. Her decision to leave the show, described as “painful” by the anchor herself, stems from a desire to prioritize her family life. As a mother to two young daughters, Haley and Hope, Kotb’s choice reflects a growing trend among high-profile professionals who are reassessing their work-life balance in the wake of the pandemic.

In the aftermath of Kotb’s announcement, fellow “Today” show veteran Al Roker has stepped forward with a heartfelt tribute to his longtime colleague and friend. Roker, who currently serves as the show’s weather anchor, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Kotb’s departure, posting a series of nostalgic photos chronicling their years together on set.

“It’s taken a little time to process, but I feel nothing but happiness for my dear friend, @hodakotb,” Roker wrote in his emotional post. “She has taught me that it’s not about you but the other person. I have known her forever, and it has always been about the other person.”

Roker’s words paint a picture of Kotb as a selfless individual, someone who consistently puts others first, be it her family, her colleagues or her viewers. According to Roker, this character trait gives Kotb the strength to make such a life-altering decision.

“From my family, to her mom, sibs and daughters, to our @todayshow family, Hoda has been about her circle,” Roker continued. “And that’s why she has the courage to do this. I love you. And, you ain’t going that far, Sis!”

The weather anchor’s use of the term “courage” is particularly telling. In an industry often criticized for its cutthroat nature and relentless pursuit of ratings, Kotb’s decision to step back from the limelight in favor of family time is indeed a bold move. It’s a choice that challenges the status quo and may inspire others in similar positions to reassess their priorities.

Despite her departure from “Today,” Kotb isn’t severing ties with NBC completely. In her own statement, she expressed gratitude for her long-standing relationship with the network and hinted at future collaborations.

“Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart,” Kotb wrote. “I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family, and you all will always be a part of mine.”

This sentiment echoes the close-knit nature of the “Today” show team, a dynamic that has contributed significantly to the program’s enduring popularity. Kotb’s decision to maintain her connection with NBC suggests that while her day-to-day role may change, her presence will still be felt in some capacity.

The timing of Kotb’s announcement coincides with a recent move for her family. She and her daughters have relocated from Manhattan to the suburbs, a change that Kotb has spoken about enthusiastically on air. The move represents a significant lifestyle shift, trading the hustle and bustle of city life for a more spacious, family-oriented environment.

“They’re so excited to have their own space,” Kotb shared on a recent episode of “Today,” describing her daughters’ reaction to the move. “They’re excited about a reading chair, they’re excited about having a beanbag chair, and their bed — that kind of stuff. It’s all new — new kids, new school, new things, new everything.”

This transition to suburban life seems to align perfectly with Kotb’s decision to step back from her “Today” show duties. It paints a picture of a woman ready to embrace a new chapter in her life, one that prioritizes family time and personal growth over the demands of a high-profile career.

As the dust settles on this major announcement, questions remain about the future of “Today” without one of its most beloved anchors. Will the show be able to maintain its chemistry and viewership in Kotb’s absence? Who might step into her role? These are questions that NBC executives will need to grapple with in the coming months.

What’s clear, however, is the impact Hoda Kotb has had on her colleagues and viewers over the past 17 years. Roker’s heartfelt tribute serves as a testament to her influence and the void her departure will leave. As Kotb prepares to embark on this new journey, she does so with the support and admiration of those she’s touched throughout her illustrious career.

In an era where work-life balance is increasingly emphasized, Kotb’s decision may serve as a beacon for others contemplating similar choices. It’s a reminder that even at the height of one’s career, it’s never too late to reassess priorities and make bold moves in the pursuit of personal happiness.