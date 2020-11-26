 Skip to content

Who else is ready for “more sex, lies, and murder” in the name of the infamous (yet fictitious) Rakudushis cult!? Well, the wait is over. Starting on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, on BET+, Tyler Perry is bringing back his newest and most risqué TV series, “Ruthless.”

Rolling out‘s Porsha Monique spoke with both lead characters, Melissa L. Williams (Ruth) and Matt Cedeño (The Highest), to learn firsthand what we can expect from the three new midseason episodes, the rest of season one (because we just couldn’t get enough … and COVID tried “it”) and 19 episodes from season two (because we couldn’t expect anything less than 19 new episodes from Tyler Perry).

Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless’ is back on BET+ and it’s giving us very risqué vibes

November 26, 2020

Porsha Monique

Media Maven. Celebrity Interviewer. Entertainment Journalist. Social Influencer. Passionate Writer. Follow my journey on FB @PorshaMonique and IG @iAmPorshaMonique