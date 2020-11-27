Dr. John Lipman is on a mission to educate Black women about fibroids

Dr. John Lipman is a board-certified interventional radiologist and renowned authority in the nonsurgical treatment of uterine fibroids. He has practiced in Atlanta for the past 30 years and is the founder and medical director of the Atlanta Fibroid Center, a state-of-the-art medical facility that has cared for women throughout the world. He also is a volunteer physician at Good Samaritan Health Center, a health care facility for those without the means to afford traditional care. He has been named Health Care Hero of the Year by Atlanta Business Chronicle, one of Atlanta’s “Top Docs” by Atlanta magazine, and the 2019 Trailblazer Physician of the Year by the Atlanta Medical Association.

He currently is an adjunct clinical assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Morehouse School of Medicine.

What medical school did you attend?

I received my master’s and medical degrees from Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1985. I completed a residency in diagnostic radiology at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and then did a fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology at Yale-New Haven Hospital, Yale University School of Medicine.

What are some factors that inspired you to serve the community?

My practice is centered on the care for women with uterine fibroids, particularly African American women. Therefore, I felt it was very important to help make a positive difference in this community in Atlanta. I volunteer at Morehouse School of Medicine and have a scholarship in my dad’s name there. Our practice, the Atlanta Fibroid Center, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Morehouse School of Medicine, Hosea Helps, The National Coalition of 100 Black Women (Mecca Chapter), Nicholas House, Project UFirst, The Atlanta Union Mission, and many others. My approach to philanthropy is intentional, and I try to follow Arthur Ashe’s lead: “Start where you are, use what you have, do what you can.”

