Angie Stone discusses dating D’Angelo and overcoming diabetes
Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Angie Stone appeared on the “rolling out AM Wake-Up Call” on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, to raise awareness about an often overlooked ailment in the Black community: diabetes. Stone discussed battling the disease at the height of her career; dating “sex-symbol” D’Angelo, who she said stood by her in her time of need; and hiding the disease from her boss, music exec Clive Davis, as well as her fans.
Later that evening, Stone went into greater depth about her diabetes journey rolling out‘s “Health IQ” broadcast. Joined by Black Women’s Health Imperative’s Chief Program Officer Angela F. Ford and rolling out CEO Munson Steed, the multitalented performer described how she overcame the disease to live an overall healthier, happier life. Catch the “Health IQ” replay here.