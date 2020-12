Angie Stone discusses dating D’Angelo and overcoming diabetes

Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Angie Stone appeared on the “rolling out AM Wake-Up Call” on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, to raise awareness about an often overlooked ailment in the Black community: diabetes . Stone discussed battling the disease at the height of her career; dating “sex-symbol” D’Angelo , who she said stood by her in her time of need; and hiding the disease from her boss, music exec Clive Davis, as well as her fans.