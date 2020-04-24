Urban farmer Chaz Hammonds grows fresh foods and spices to combat diabetes

Chaz Hammonds is the owner of SoulFitGrill — a low sodium spice company based in Houston. He started the company in 2014 so that his grandmother, who has diabetes, would have healthy alternatives with less sodium. Today, they have over eight different spices. From Caribbean to Cajun flavors, all are available in low sodium, healthy, non-preservative, no MSG, and low sugar options. He is also the owner of Sweetwater Farms in Houston.

We spoke with Hammonds about growing his businesses.

Please tell us about Sweetwater Farms.

We expanded with Sweetwater Farms, our organic urban garden that sits on six acres of land in Houston. We use that garden to actually grow our veggies for our spices. We also use a garden to teach inner-city you how to actually [learn] about agriculture. We supply local restaurants in the Houston area and the community in Houston as well. We grow anything from collard greens to kale, tomatoes, jalapenos, and other veggies as well.

Where can people find your products in Houston?

They can find me in any Wholefoods in the Houston area. They can find us in some H-E-B’s in the Houston area as well. They can find us pretty much in all your major nutrition stores in the Houston area as well. They can find us at SoulFitGrill.com and we ship all over from Canada to Dubai to Australia.

