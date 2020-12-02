Casanova facing life in prison as FBI searches for him; 18 others indicted

Roc Nation rapper Casanova reportedly in on the run from the FBI as officials with the U.S. Department of Justice announced they have indicted the rapper and 17 others on a slew of drugs, gun murder and racketeering charges.

Casanova, 34, whose government name is Caswell Senior, has specifically been charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and firearms possession, the Justice Department announced on Twitter. He reportedly is a member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang in New York.

18 Members Of The “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” Gang Charged With Racketeering, Murder, Narcotics, Firearms, And Fraud Offenses ADIC Sweeney: "Gorilla Stone is actually not 'untouchable.'" Full statement belowhttps://t.co/GsMxEdJInr pic.twitter.com/6ki1YgFJEo — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) December 1, 2020

“We are still looking for Caswell Senior, a.k.a. Casanova, in connection with this case. He has connections to both NY and NJ. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI,” The Justice Department said in a statement obtained by Vulture.

The charges are the culmination of the FBI’s years-long investigation into the alleged gang’s criminality.

“Members and associates of Gorilla Stone engaged in a series of violent disputes with rivals of Gorilla Stone, including those within Gorilla Stone who they deemed disloyal to the Enterprise,” the DOJ indictment reads. “Members and associates of Gorilla Stone committed and agreed, attempted, and threatened to commit acts of violence to protect and expand their narcotics business, to protect fellow members and associates of the Enterprise, to otherwise promote the standing and reputation of Gorilla Stone amongst rival gangs, and to promote the standing and reputation of members of Gorilla Stone.”

As with many other alleged criminals, Casanova and his cohorts apparently made the investigation easier by flossing the fruits of their crimes in songs and on social media.

