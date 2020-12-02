Selena Gomez is dating NBA superstar Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat leader Jimmy Butler was upgraded to superstar status after his awe-inspiring performance in the 2020 NBA playoffs, including two spectacular outings in a losing effort against the Lakers in the Finals.

The small forward has also upgraded in the dating department. According to the Miami Herald and E! News, Butler was seen on a couple of dates in New York with pop singer Selena Gomez. No one close to the pair will confirm yet if they are the couple du jour.

Gomez, 28, is best known for the song “Ice Cream” and for dating fellow singer Justin Bieber on and off until 2018. After Gomez and Bieber broke up for the final time, Bieber married Halie Baldwin a few months later.

Butler has been an up-and-coming star for years as he sojourned in Chicago, Minneapolis and Philadelphia, before finding paradise in South Beach this past season.

E! News reports says a source close to Gomez says the two have been out together but cautioned against reading too much into it.

“They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City,” the source said. “Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time. It’s very casual and she’s open to seeing where things go, but isn’t settling down just yet.”

Because of Gomez’s pre-existing medical condition — she has Lupus — she is treading carefully on the dating scene with the pandemic raging at record numbers recently.

“Selena has been very careful with her health this year and has barely left her quarantine bubble,” the source added.