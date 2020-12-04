Sacha Stewart gives women tips for using fashion to complement their body types

Sacha Stewart knew she had a flair for fashion, but she didn’t realize it was her purpose. Stewart’s mother was a fashion designer, so she grew up watching beautiful pieces being created and presented to clients. During her teenage years, it was obvious to friends and family that Stewart had a gift for merging creativity with urban fashion, meaning she always looked like she stepped from the pages of a fashion magazine.

After pursuing a career in the medical field, Stewart realized her passion was aligning with her purpose.

“Although I loved working in the medical field, fashion has always been a part of my life. It’s fun and a creative outlet for me, so the scrubs came off and The Vault by Sacha was born,” Stewart said during a recent interview with rolling out. Her collaborative pieces were created for women who want to express their individuality while celebrating fashion.

Stewart warns her boutique is not for the diva with boundaries.

“My clothes are for the girls with fearless, jazzy and unique style. I really cater to those fashionistas that are ready to be bold and leave their wardrobe comfort zone and stand out,” Stewart said.

A big part of Stewart’s marketing has been her huge following on Instagram. We asked Stewart if she had tips for women looking to take their wardrobe to the next level.

