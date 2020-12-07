City Girls’ JT slammed for praising Black women who are ‘not too crispy’

What you say or do now on social media does not just dissipate into the ether for all eternity. It can be excavated from the deep recesses of cyberspace and used as a hammer to bash the author of a particular post.

JT of City Girls recently learned this lesson.

JT, 28, the Miami-bred femme fatale, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, is taking in a lot of incoming fire for a recently discovered tweet in which she praised dark-skinned Black women who were “not too crispy.”

JT finished that 2018 tweet with “But the milky ways be the s—.”

She produced the tweet two years ago, according to Love B. Scott, and now the recklessly flung tweet has boomeranged back to careen off her attractive mocha-chocolate dome.

How JT dark skin and calling other dark skin women crispy 😩 the colorism is real smh — Cara Mia 🌻🦋 (@CassidiTAMIKO) December 6, 2020

not jt saying she doesnt like "crispy" darkskinned women as if twitter wasnt calling her ugly bc she has dark skin.. — j🤠 (@dahddiej) December 6, 2020

I pray that JT can love herself. Self hatred within colorism hits like a mf. — designbae. (@MomentsWithMani) December 6, 2020

JT is acting weird as hell making a joke out of her colorism and overall problematic past it’s just not sitting right. self hatred isn’t the joke she thinks it is — stan normani ⁷ 𖧵 (@sweetenermani) December 6, 2020

JT is just as dark as us so I guess that tweet was born from insecurity due to colorism, rather a superiority complex. — friendly black thottie (@sadun1corn) December 6, 2020

Ironically, JT admitted just two months ago that her painful upbringing was punctuated by constant pestering about her dark skin, according to The Grio.

“I can’t believe someone I laid with and thought was my friend before anything sat round b—-es and called me black and crunchy,” she tweeted on Monday. “When he say that to me I be thinking he joking but he really feel that way wow!”

After her Twitter page was lit up with her 2018 tweet, a remorseful JT apologized to any offended fans.

Oop my bad. — JT. (@ThegirlJT) December 6, 2020

JT later elaborated on the matter.

That wasn’t even about that I was too busy enjoying my dinner I deleted that tweet & kept it moving “ oop my bad” was a sub tweet. https://t.co/qa4TXy3fky — JT. (@ThegirlJT) December 6, 2020

A few minutes later, JT added this closing statement:

“I barely was on Twitter last night a fan sent the tweet & I removed it sorry if I offended anyone I probably was arguing with somebody back then or some dumb s—. I don’t hate y’all or myself I just be talking s—!”