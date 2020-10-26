Sasha Obama goes viral lip-synching to City Girls (video)

Sasha Obama, the youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, went viral on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, after she rapped to a City Girls song on TikTok.

The video of Sasha Obama, as expected, was snatched off TikTok with a quickness. But several publications, including Yahoo and Baller Alert, were able to capture Obama, 19, as she and an unidentified friend lip-synched to the sexually risque and profanity-laced “Said Sum” remix featuring the City Girls.

It’s one of the rare times that popular culture has gotten a glimpse of an unfiltered Sasha Obama, and fans went crazy. Even rapper JT, whose lyrics Obama and her friend were dancing to, was excited about having such a high-profile personality rocking to the tune. JT retweeted the post with heart emojis.

The University of Michigan sophomore’s social life has taken a hit in 2020 as with most of her peers, and this was seen as a way to have a little fun. Both Sasha Obama, 19, and her sister, 22-year-old Harvard University student Malia Obama, have been forced to take online classes due to the prolonged pandemic that has no immediate end in sight.

In fact, their mother, Michelle Obama, 56, explained to entertainer Jennifer Lopez during an Instagram live video in September that studying and living during quarantine lockdown has been difficult for the young sisters, US magazine reports.

“My girls are studying from home,” the beloved matriarch said at the time. “We’re itching to get back to campus, but things are just confusing … not quite safe. I’m just glad that they’re staying put, even if they’re sick of me.”

Fans took to social media to celebrate Sasha Obama and form a protective circle around her. They let folks know that slander will not be tolerated.

Let's be clear- Sasha Obama is 19 yrs old. Full Stop! Now, unless you have something good to say, keep her name out of your dandy mouth! — Katie K! 💙 (@JustInCaseKate) October 25, 2020

I just stop by to see if somebody have something to say about Sasha Obama because BAYBAY🗣 I’m THAT aunteee…….. pic.twitter.com/dTDvbdp5TE — CaroCrespo 💙🌊 #BidenHarris2020 #TeamJoe💙🌊 (@carobrissett) October 25, 2020

Leave Sasha Obama and Barron Trump alone. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 25, 2020

Sasha Obama is awesome.

PERIOD. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 25, 2020

Sasha Obama is a city girl stan!!!! pic.twitter.com/yZY0bTrtzm — V (@strawberrvee) October 25, 2020