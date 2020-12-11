The top 10 songs for the perfect holiday playlist

The Holiday season is always a joyous time for fun, family, and most importantly the music. Check out rolling out‘s perfect holiday playlist to get anyone in the Christmas spirit.

1. “All I want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey

This would not be a true playlist without the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey. This song has truly become a timeless classic for the holiday season. With its yearly debut on the charts, this song is a true classic for Christmas.

2. “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole

This Nat King Cole classic is sure to fulfill the essence of Christmas for anybody young or old. With his smooth voice, beautiful melodic tones, the effortless piano strings, the song embodies Christmas joy.

3. “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway

Whether it’s Donny Hathaway or Chris Brown, “This Christmas” is the staple song that brings families and friends together. This song brings out all of the Christmas feels of family and fun. From the lyrics to the fun instruments, “This Christmas” will surely put anyone in the spirit.

4. “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt

This flirty Christmas song embodied a new twist on holiday music that will be embraced for years to come.

5. “Let it Snow” by Boyz II Men ft Brian McKnight

Boyz II Men have always been vocal beasts, but they truly outdid themselves from the harmonies, melodies, and overall strong vocals with this soulful Christmas classic. And Brian McKnight’s memorable vocals are a fitting touch to a well-rounded classic.

6. “Santa Clause Is Coming To Town” by The Jackson 5

The Jackson 5 created a legendary song that will live until the end of time. With its upbeat and joyous sound, it’s a classic that will always get played at Christmas parties, holiday dinners, and Karaoke.

7. “Baby It’s Cold Outside” by Ray Charles & Betty Carter

This duet is the definition of a Christmas dinner party classic. It sets the tone for a smooth and flirty Christmas night

8. “8 Days of Christmas” by Destiny’s Child

This playlist could not be complete without this classic and fun song that put a modern twist on Christmas carols. A fun and flirty Christmas song that has stood the test of time truly deserves a spot on our Christmas playlist.

9. “Give Love On Christmas Day” by The Jackson 5

This song puts everyone in the giving mood and spirit that it just has to be apart of the rolling out Christmas playlist. The Jackson 5 filled listeners with joy and happiness with this outstanding holiday song.

10. “Silent Night” by The Temptations

A Karaoke classic that is still a staple Christmas song to perform at the Christmas party, The Temptations recreated a timeless classic with their rendition of “Silent Night.”